Joan "Sue" Blaisdell Hooker
April 16, 1926 - July 19, 2019
Monterey
Born Minot, North Dakota
Died peacefully at home in Monterey,
Sue was the daughter of Josiah Crosby Blaisdell Jr. and Augusta Maude Woods; she had a twin brother Josiah Crosby Blaisdell III and a sister Elizabeth Blaisdell Wikoff.
She was a graduate of Minot State Teacher's College and University of North Dakota Grand Forks, and a member of Alpha Phi Sorority.
Sue married Theodore C "Ted" Hooker, MD, December 26, 1948. Their children are Hoby [Toni] Hooker, Heidi [David] Casebolt, and Kathryn "Katie" [Sean] O'Day. They have seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
After moving to Santa Clara for Ted's medical residency, he went into the Navy and they were stationed in Monterey. Following Ted's specialist training at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, they settled permanently in Monterey in 1957. Sue was active with many local community organizations and activities, including the League of Women Voters, PTA, and the Monterey History and Art Association.
Sue and Ted traveled extensively and with great pleasure, often with old friends or family. A great many family celebrations were enjoyed in their home over the years.
Donations to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula or a are welcome in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 31, 2019