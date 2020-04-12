|
Joan Cobb Hopkins
1932 - 2020
Carmel Valley
Longtime Monterey Peninsula resident and beloved piano teacher, Joan Cobb Hopkins, passed away peacefully at her home in Carmel Valley on April 5th. She was born in New York City in 1932 to music composer parents, Ida Bostelmann and Scribner Cobb. At age 16, when her father became terminally ill, she left high school to work full time as a secretary at the Australian Consulate. After 3-1/2 years as a Manhattan secretary, Joan attended Pomona College and then Barnard College, graduating in 1956, after which she studied for a year at the Hochschule fur Musik in Munich, Germany.
In 1958 she married photographer Peter Hopkins (1918-2004) of Princeton, New Jersey, and in 1962, they drove out to California with their two young children and settled in Carmel Valley. Joan worked as a piano teacher for decades and like her parents, loved to write music. In 1975 her musical, "Dear Earthlings" was produced by Monterey Peninsula College and subsequently by Fitch Middle school where her musical, "Tooth Rock," was also produced. Over the years, Joan wrote several hundred songs, often with themes of peace and the environment. In 2009, her CD, "Songs to Heal Our Planet," was produced by savethewhales.org.
Joan was very passionate about and developed her own theories regarding the healing qualities of music. As a spiritual healer, she would compose "songfirmations" for her clients, based on their home-tone which Joan would determine with muscle testing. She was devoted to Indian spirituality and New Age mysticism and was a follower of Amma, the hugging saint of India who gave Joan her spiritual name, Durgama.
Joan will be dearly missed but always remembered as a very joyful, generous and positive person. She is survived by her son, Chris Hopkins of Los Angeles, her daughter, Pamela of Carmel Valley, her grandson, Peter Mellinger and her brother, Edward Cobb of Racine, Wisconsin.
A virtual celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Information will be available at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020