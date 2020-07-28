Joan M. Amader1929-2020Monterey, CaliforniaIt is with heavy hearts our mother, Joan Amader passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at home with family by her side, but we rejoice that she is in the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York to John and Bertha Downing just weeks before one of the most turbulent times in US history – The Stock Market Crash of 1929, The Great Depression and then World War II and now has died during another turbulent time – The COVID 19 Pandemic, Political Protest, Riots and Economic Shut Down.Regardless of Joan's beginning or ending, she lived a life of love, hard work, caring and helping others, preparing and teaching whoever came into her life whether it was her kids, friends or people she worked with and always provided plenty of food to all (made the best apple pie and of course her corned beef & cabbage was delicious).Joan grew up in Brooklyn, New York, spent a short time in Florida then back to New York where she met and married the love of her life John "Jack" in 1948. While heading west to begin their life together, they lived in Detroit, Michigan where their first son was born. Life took them back to New York where their first daughter, second and third sons, and second daughter were born. In 1956 Joan with five kids in tow boarded a plane in New York to San Francisco, California where Jack was waiting with open arms. Then a drive down the coast to her new home on Larkin Street in Monterey – up on Spaghetti Hill as the locals called it. A few years later, Joan and Jack purchased their first house just down the street at the corner of Larkin & Jefferson and a few years later their fourth son was born. In the late 1970s, Joan and Jack purchased property just outside of the City of Monterey and began building their dream house – it took a few years but they did it nail by nail and is truly the house that Jack built. It has been a great gathering place for family and friends to celebrate all life's special moments and events.Joan and Jack were business owners (Jack's Auto Glass & Paint Supply and American Frame & Wheel Alignment on Del Monte Avenue) as well as being involved in local politics, Joan ran for California State Assembly in the 1970s and was a member of The Zonta Club (a women's organization) as well as supported numerous charities, volunteered many years at the San Carlos School hot lunch program updating and expanding the menu from only hot dogs and chips to a variety of hot meals and an assortment of other items to eat and enjoy. Joan "Mrs. A" worked at Macy's for 30 years, starting as a sales clerk in housewares and other departments then as night and weekend manager answering to bell "34" for all kinds of problems or complaints from customers and employees. After Joan retired from Macy's she worked at the souvenir shop at Laguna Seca Raceway for years.Joan is survived by her children Jack (Karin), Jean Funari, Michael (Sherrie), Edward (Jeannie), Diane, Joseph (Janice), five Grandchildren, eight Great-Grandchildren (ninth is on the way), her brother, John Dunleavy of New York, sister Cathy Metcalf of Florida and numerous nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her husband, Jack, father John Downing, mother Bertha Dunleavy, step-father John Dunleavy, brothers Richard Dunleavy, Thomas Dunleavy, and sister Janet Patterson.The family would like to thank Hospice of the Central Coast and all the great staff for all their support during this difficult time.There will be a Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Mission Mortuary from 4-8 pm and Rosary at 6 pm. A Mass will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Mission Mortuary at 12 pm and private burial at San Carlos Cemetery.