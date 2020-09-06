JoAnn Leonardini
May 21, 1942-July 26, 2020
North Monterey County
JoAnn, educator and artist, led an exceptional, spirited life filled with adventure and caring. She died of complications from ALS, but love for her family and friends remained strong while dealing with the frustration of full mental acuity and failing physical functioning. She is survived by her children, Stephen and Heather Heen, and her brother Tony. A celebration of her life will take place in the future. Please share your memories at https://everloved.com/life-of/joann-heen-leonardini/