Joann M. Branson
December 25, 1927 ~ April 5, 2020
Monterey
Joann Marie Murrin Branson died peacefully at home in Monterey, CA on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born at home in Butler, PA on Christmas Day, December 25, 1927, to Harold and Mary Loretta Murrin.
Joann loved life and lived it to the fullest, raising a family of five children who blessed her with six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Some of her happiest years were spent standing beside her husband, Jack, as they served God and country as a Navy Family. After Jack retired from the Navy, Joann returned to the classroom and completed her Bachelor's Degree and went on to earn two Master's Degrees, and was awarded the Doctor of Ministry from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley.
After school, she followed her dreams by founding a non-profit corporation: SEEK - A Scripture Class, Inc. Here, she designed and taught a very academic Bible Study, personally teaching classes in many areas of California as well as training others who had classes in West Point and in Germany. She demonstrated her love of God by bringing university-level instruction to a global audience.
Joann will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, John J. Branson, Jr. (Jack); four children, John III, Jeffrey (Jeff), James (Jim), and Jay; six grandchildren, John IV (JJ), Katherine (Kate), Jeremiah, Jami, Amanda, and Meg; and nine great-grandchildren, Tally, Amira, Josh, Katelin, Cadence, Isabella, Meika, Savannah, and Jax. Joann was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill; grandson, Cody; and great-grandson, Zachary.
Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, no ceremony will be held at this time. However, the family would very much like to hear from you with notes and memories of Joann! To sign Joann's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020