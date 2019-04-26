Joe Watson

July 21, 1944 - April 20, 2019

Seaside, California

Joe Watson was born on July 21, 1944, in Camden, Alabama to the late Riley and Flora Watson.

Joe Watson served in the United States Army, completed his time in Viet Nam and was honorably discharged. He later joined family members residing in Monterey, CA, where he remained until he departed this earth.

He served his community as a past president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, served on the board of directors of the Monterey Bay Blues Festival, UFCW union organizer/supporter and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and several other civic and social organizations in Monterey County, CA. He enjoyed playing golf and meeting up with his golfing buddies at various courses on the central coast and in Northern California. He was a member and deacon at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Seaside under the pastoralship of Rev. H.H. Lusk, Sr.

Joe is predeceased by daughter, Darlene Watson; siblings John Watson, Abraham Watson, Richard Watson, Wilmer Watson, Maggie Beverly and Irma Watson Levister. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Annie Watson; two daughters, Tracy Fields, and Yolanda Watson; his grandchildren, Joseph Fields, Anice Fields, Antonio Fraley, Shar Fraley, Christiana Argota; several great and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his remaining siblings; Annie Lois Humphrey, Sally (Eraste) Lefleur and Alice Cole.

Visitation is on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 – 8 pm at Bayside Community Mortuary, 1610 Noche Buena Street, Seaside, CA 93955. Funeral service is on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11 am at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 390 Elm Avenue, Seaside, CA 93955.

Visit www.baysidecommunitymortury.com for guest book.





View the online memorial for Joe Watson Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary