Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Ave Maria Senior Living Johanna Cornelissen

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Johanna Cornelissen

July 18, 1934 - February 28, 2019

Monterey

Johanna Cornelissen, age 84, passed away peacefully at Ave Maria Senior Care Center on February 28, 2019. Johanna was born in the town of Poerwokerto, Indonesia to Dutch parents who had settled there in service to the Dutch government during the colonization of the Netherlands East Indies. Originally from the province of Overijssel in the Netherlands, her father, Gerardus Jonkman, was a teacher and school principal. During the outbreak of World War II and the subsequent occupation of the Netherlands East Indies by the Japanese, Johanna's father was called up for military service in the K.N.I.L. (Royal Netherlands East Indies Army). Johanna, her mother, and younger siblings were relocated to internment camps in Grogol, located near Batavia (Jakarta) and ultimately, the Tjideng Prison Camp set up to house Allied women and children after the Japanese occupation. They remained there until Allied liberation in 1945. Johanna's father eventually died as a forced laborer in the construction of the infamous Burma railway.

Following World War II, Johanna's family relocated back to the Netherlands, settling in the town of Enschede. Johanna studied at the Twents Carmellyceum in Oldenzaal, graduating with distinction. She continued her studies in London and Paris where she worked as an au pair and studied at the Paris-Sorbonne Universite. Realizing the wealth of opportunities awaiting her in the United States, Johanna immigrated to New York City, working for DAF Trucks, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Agfa-Gevaert. It was during this time that Johanna met the love of her life, Hannibal, while taking evening classes at Columbia University in New York City. Johanna and Hannibal left New York City, ultimately settling in Princeton, NJ. There, Johanna gave birth to her only child, Christopher, while working at the renowned Institute for Advanced Study.

Johanna and Hannibal settled in Mid-Carmel Valley in 1981. Johanna held a wide range of administrative positions in numerous Monterey Peninsula companies. Her career culminated as a Dutch language instructor at the Defense Language Institute. Guided by their unwavering faith, Johanna and Hannibal were parishioners of Carmel Mission Basilica for many years.

Johanna was preceded in death by Hannibal, her husband of 49 years, and her sister, Els. She is survived by her son, Christopher Cornelissen (Jennifer) and 5 grandchildren, her brother, Peter (Cecile), and extended family who live in Holland. The family is incredibly grateful to the staff at Ave Maria Senior Living in Monterey for the compassionate care and attention provided to both Johanna and Hannibal in their final years. Johanna's kindness, devotion to her faith and love and admiration for her grandchildren will be remembered and cherished forever. A funeral Mass will be held at Ave Maria Senior Living at 10:00 am on March 28, 2019. To honor Johanna and her memory, the family suggests contributions be made to the Salesian Missions or Franciscan Mission Associates.





