John Arnold JamisonSept. 18, 1924 - July 1, 2020Carmel, CAJohn Arnold Jamison, 95, passed away on July 1, 2020, after a long illness. John was born in San Jose, CA, to a pioneer Santa Clara Valley family in 1924. His parents were Arnold and Neva (Miller) Jamison.He attended San Jose schools and San Jose State University prior to WWII. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 and was commissioned in 1944. He trained as a Combat Information Center Officer and served aboard the light carrier, U.S.S. Monterey as a flight director with the Third Fleet in the Pacific, and other assignments, until 1946.After the war he resumed his studies at Stanford University and graduated with a BA in Economics in 1947. He received a MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1949. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.His career was always associated with food and agriculture. First with Hawaiian Pineapple Company in San Francisco and then with the California Fruit Exchange, where he became District Manager for its Santa Clara Valley region. In 1957, he returned to graduate study and research at the Giannini Foundation at UC Berkeley, earning a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics in 1962. He then joined the faculty of the Food Research Institute at Stanford University. While at UC Berkeley and Stanford, he authored numerous publications on agricultural policy and food marketing, as well as teaching and advising graduate students in those areas, at Stanford. From 1961 to 1972 he managed family-owned pear orchards in the Santa Clara Valley.John is survived by Barbara (Curry) Jamison of Carmel, who he married in 1953 at The Church of the Wayfarer in Carmel, having recently celebrated their 67th anniversay; two children, Nancy Jamison of San Diego and Thomas Jamison of Monterey; and four grandchildren, Alec Paul, Susanna Paul, Malcolm Jamison and Olivia Jamison.After moving to the Monterey Peninsula in 1977, he and Barbara enjoyed many years of travel throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. They lived in Pebble Beach until their home was destroyed in the 1987 forest fire, after which they moved to Carmel.John played tennis and golf since high school days, two sports he continued to enjoy into his 80s. He was an avid reader of U.S. and European history and biographies of historical figures.He was a member of the Beach and Tennis Club at Pebble Beach, the Society of California Pioneers, as well as several Monterey Peninsula art, history and music organizations. John played golf for many years with a regular group of friends at the Laguna Seca Golf Course.He is buried at the El Carmelo Cemetery, located in Pacific Grove, CA. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Central Coast (2 Upper Ragsdale Dr. #D210, Monterey, CA 93940). The staff provided excellent care and support to John and his family throughout his illness.