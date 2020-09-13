John BucetiJan 1, 1929-Sept 4, 2020SeasideWith our hearts broken, we announce that John passed away on September 4 at age 91. He was born in Detroit, MI and grew up in Monterey. He graduated from Monterey High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to Dina Marotta with whom he spent 52 years before her passing in 2006. He was known to family and friends as "Papa".John enjoyed his many trips to Hawaii with his wife, cooking for his family, and watching golf and baseball, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.John was preceded in death by his wife, Dina. He is survived by his daughters Linda LePine and Julie Ragland (William); grandchildren Mirika, Erika, Cheryl, Bryan, Alisha, Michael, and Breanna; great-grandchildren Danielle, Danika, Johnathan, Jorden, Dreanna, Kiara, Abigail, Lacey, Kaley, and great-great-grandchildren EvynRoss, EllaDina, Anthony, Easton, and Kai.Services will be held on Wednesday September 16 at 12:30 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, Pacific Grove CA.