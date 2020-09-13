1/1
John Buceti
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Buceti
Jan 1, 1929-Sept 4, 2020
Seaside
With our hearts broken, we announce that John passed away on September 4 at age 91. He was born in Detroit, MI and grew up in Monterey. He graduated from Monterey High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to Dina Marotta with whom he spent 52 years before her passing in 2006. He was known to family and friends as "Papa".
John enjoyed his many trips to Hawaii with his wife, cooking for his family, and watching golf and baseball, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Dina. He is survived by his daughters Linda LePine and Julie Ragland (William); grandchildren Mirika, Erika, Cheryl, Bryan, Alisha, Michael, and Breanna; great-grandchildren Danielle, Danika, Johnathan, Jorden, Dreanna, Kiara, Abigail, Lacey, Kaley, and great-great-grandchildren EvynRoss, EllaDina, Anthony, Easton, and Kai.
Services will be held on Wednesday September 16 at 12:30 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, Pacific Grove CA.


View the online memorial for John Buceti

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
12:30 PM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved