John Costanza

June 29, 1940 - June 26, 2019

Martinez

On Wednesday June 26, 2019, John (Satch) Costanza, loving husband to Mary Lynn (Catania) of 58 years, father, son, nanu, brother, uncle, cousin and friends passed peacefully. He was preceded in his death by his parents Horace & Mary, and sister Paula Costanza Bolster. He was born and raised in Pittsburg, California.

John attended Monterey Peninsula College & received his degree and began his career in Architectural Design. Throughout his career John was recognized for his outstanding designs of custom homes and small commercial properties.

In 1972 John & Mary Lynn designed and built in Martinez what would become the home in which they raised their children and spent countless holidays surrounded by grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

John was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf every weekend with his regular group of longtime friends followed by a game of pinochle, cocktails, and conversations. John also enjoyed playing golf with his wife Mary Lynn, especially during their many memorable visits to Palm Desert.

John is survived by his wife Mary Lynn, and his children Claudia (Mike) Trotter, John (Jane) Costanza, grandchildren Gianna & Katrin Gotterba, Kosta Nicolaou, Nicholas, Spencer & Alessandra Costanza, and great-grandchild Danielle Christina Adlam, sister Rosine (Costanza) Culcasi (Jim), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held on July 12th, 9:30am, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Road (off Gregory Lane), Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor to the , St Jude or another would be greatly appreciated.





View the online memorial for John Costanza Published in The Monterey Herald on July 7, 2019