John Franzman
1927 - 2020
John Franzman
August 12, 1927 - September 18, 2020
Royal Oaks
John Franzman passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home in Royal Oaks. He was born August 12, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. He attended the Coast Guard Academy and his class was the first to sail on the USCGC Eagle, the tall ship taken from the Germans after World War II. He graduated from Menlo College with a BA in Business, and also spent some time at Stanford studying chemical engineering. He owned The Bayview Hotel and then The Mediterranean, both in Aptos, before retiring in 1999. He was married to Joyce Alman in 1987. They bought their home in Royal Oaks in 1988 and were lucky enough to have had many wonderful trips and cruises around the country and the world. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, his beloved children Kathy, Nancie Irvine, John, David and his wife Linda, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grand-children, and sister Wilma Gawthrop. No services are planned. The family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 4, 2020.
