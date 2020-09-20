John G. LoMantoDecember 7, 1959 - August 23, 2020MontereyJohn was born December 7, 1959 at the LaMesa, California Hospital. In September his mother and father moved back to the Monterey Peninsula. John spent most of his life on the Peninsula. He went to foothill, Monterey High and Monterey Peninsula College. He worked at Dillenback and LoManto Insurance Agency for 30 years with his dad, Joe LoManto, Aunt Kate and Uncle Ray Dillenback.He loved helping others and making friends. He loved his garden and cooking.John passed away on August 23, 2020 at Salinas Hospital after a stroke on December 31, 2019.He is survived by his parents, Joe & Sharon LoManto, sister Joleen Green, brother JR and Crystal LoManto, grandmother Phyllis Goulart, brother-in-law Peter Balesteri. Nieces Alisa and Kristina Balesteri and Bella Green, Nephews Peter Balesteri, Dezi Green and JoJo LoManto. He was proceeded in death by his mother, JoAnn LoManto, sister Shelly Balesteri, grandparents, John and Mary LoManto.Private services were held and he is buried with his grandparents. They would have loved that since they adored him.Condolences may be written to the family at