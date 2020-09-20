1/1
John G. LoManto
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. LoManto
December 7, 1959 - August 23, 2020
Monterey
John was born December 7, 1959 at the LaMesa, California Hospital. In September his mother and father moved back to the Monterey Peninsula. John spent most of his life on the Peninsula. He went to foothill, Monterey High and Monterey Peninsula College. He worked at Dillenback and LoManto Insurance Agency for 30 years with his dad, Joe LoManto, Aunt Kate and Uncle Ray Dillenback.
He loved helping others and making friends. He loved his garden and cooking.
John passed away on August 23, 2020 at Salinas Hospital after a stroke on December 31, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Joe & Sharon LoManto, sister Joleen Green, brother JR and Crystal LoManto, grandmother Phyllis Goulart, brother-in-law Peter Balesteri. Nieces Alisa and Kristina Balesteri and Bella Green, Nephews Peter Balesteri, Dezi Green and JoJo LoManto. He was proceeded in death by his mother, JoAnn LoManto, sister Shelly Balesteri, grandparents, John and Mary LoManto.
Private services were held and he is buried with his grandparents. They would have loved that since they adored him.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for John G. LoManto



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved