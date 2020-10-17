JOHN H. DIEROLF
December 1940 - September 2020
Salinas
On September 24, 2020, John H. Dierolf left to be with the Lord. He is survived by his dearest wife, Carolgene. Children: Mark, Esther, and Ruth. Grandkids: Rylan, Cody, Tommy, Skyler, Natalie, and Kristin. John retired and relocated to AZ with his wife. He served in the NAVY and was buried at the AZ National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the family has offered a virtual celebration of his life. Visit https://youtu.be/Atp83B0idms
. He had Parkinson's Disease and requested all gifts to be made to Parkinson Foundation to help find a cure.