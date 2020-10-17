1/
John H. Dierolf
1940 - 2020
JOHN H. DIEROLF
December 1940 - September 2020
Salinas
On September 24, 2020, John H. Dierolf left to be with the Lord. He is survived by his dearest wife, Carolgene. Children: Mark, Esther, and Ruth. Grandkids: Rylan, Cody, Tommy, Skyler, Natalie, and Kristin. John retired and relocated to AZ with his wife. He served in the NAVY and was buried at the AZ National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the family has offered a virtual celebration of his life. Visit https://youtu.be/Atp83B0idms. He had Parkinson's Disease and requested all gifts to be made to Parkinson Foundation to help find a cure.


View the online memorial for JOHN H.  DIEROLF

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 17, 2020.
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 14, 2020
We enjoyed to his office. Most of the time we would get a lesson on the stock market. He was a very nice person. He will be missed.
Robert and Christine Romero
Acquaintance
