|
|
John Howells
December 24, 1928 ~ April 6, 2020
Pacific Grove
John Mack Howells, 91, passed away on April 6, 2020, in Monterey. He was the dear husband of Sherry Pastor Howells and the widower of Dorothy Crowley. Raised in Ferguson, MO, his family owned a small newspaper before they relocated to Mexico. John and Dorothy married and traveled the U.S. while John employed his skills as a newspaper printer.
They settled in San Jose where they raised their two children, Barbara and John Jr. During his 25 year employment with the San Jose Mercury News, John earned his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from SJSU. It was through his graduate studies and his family connections that he furthered his ties to Mexico.
John and Sherry met in 1982 and lived in Pacific Grove. They shared a lifelong love of travel, which launched John's second career as an author. Their research and his writing resulted in over 15 books published on topics that included travel and retirement in countries such as Spain, and North, Central, and South America.
John is survived by his wife, Sherry; his two children, Barbara Briggs and John Howells, Jr.; his granddaughter Teal Conroy; great-grandchildren Keagan and Sutton Conroy; his stepchildren Valerie, Stephanie and Charles Pastor; his sister-in-law Mirta Howells and his nephew and niece Owen and Sabrina Howells. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date.
View the online memorial for John Howells
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020