John L. Crisan

Dec. 17, 1932 - July 11, 2019

Resident of Carmel

John Livius Crisan passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in Transylvania Romania to John and Andronica on December 17, 1932. He spent his early years in Subiu and the Carpathian Mountains until he and his father crossed Europe to escape the Communist takeover after WW II. The trip was a harrowing journey full of close calls and luck, but they made it.

The family reunited in Salzburg where John, his parents, and his two younger brothers spent 3 years in a displaced persons camp.

When they finally made it to the United States a twist of fate sent them to Ohio instead of New York.

There, at a Romanian dance, John met Jean (Virginia) Mocsiran and the rest is history. They loved, lived and grew and had 4 children together, Carleen Marie (Lister), Lisa Anne, Lori Jeanne, and John Mark all of whom survive him.

John graduated from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland and in 1961 moved with his wife and 3 girls to Monterey. His son was born after the move.

John became a deputy with the Monterey County Sheriff's Department and his 36 year career began.

John patrolled the Big Sur coast and everyone knew and respected "Sheriff John".

John was a founding member of the Sheriff's Rescue Squad and loved to scare Jean and the kids by showing them the hillsides he rappelled down and up with the rest of the squad.

John had a curiosity about the world that kept him learning, reading, and exploring people, places and ideas.

He was a talented artist, preferring to work in water color. He loved to sail, swim, hike travel, and discover new people- he could talk to anyone and always made strangers feel like long lost friends.

He loved the sun and was proud of NO tan lines!

After retirement John and Jean spent their time doing whatever they felt like.

After Jean passed in 2006, John took each of his children to Romania and Salzburg to make sure they saw the places that had been so important to him.

Each of us came back changed and grateful to the man who had been our hero all of our lives.

John's passing was truly the end of a generation and the world is a sadder place for everyone who knew and loved him.

A service will be held July 22, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Mission Mortuary in Monterey. He will be interred at San Carlos Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the local Salvation Army.

(831) 320-9402

Lisa Crisan





