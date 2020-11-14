John Miles FlynnOct. 20, 1919 - Nov. 4, 2020Carmel, CAJohn Miles Flynn was 101 years young when he died peacefully at home with his wife and daughter praying at his side. He was born in Roosevelt, MN on Oct. 20, 1919, to Mary and Patrick Flynn. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1938. He attended Junior College and sold Fuller Brushes in the summer. On the job, one day, he met Ruth McDonald and was smitten. They were married on Feb. 17, 1941, in Bovey, MN. It was 50+ below zero the day they started their life's journey together. Promoted to unit manager for Fuller Brush they moved to Fergus Falls, MN where their first child, a daughter, was born in 1942. In 1943 John joined the Navy. He was assigned aboard the USS Ownes (DD-536) in the South Pacific. He served at the US Naval Air Station in Minneapolis, MN, and was discharged in 1945. They moved to Eugene OR, where he attended the University of Oregon on the GI Bill. Then John went to USC and earned his MBA in Education. They had two sons: Michael John in 1949 and John Robert in 1950. John was offered a teaching position at City College in Santa Barbara, CA where he and a colleague opened the Business Department in 1951. John taught at CalPoly and worked with the State Department as a Coordinator of Business Education. John was the founder of Trans World Accounts. To celebrate their 50 year wedding anniversary, John and Ruth moved to Carmel, CA in 1991. John's triple bypass in 1993 did not slow him down one bit. In 2002 the Herald printed an article entitled "Retired instructor keeps teaching. Flynn finds rewarding work as educational adviser." John was 82 and bored. He became an independent adviser for The College Network Inc. With TCN John evaluated people's education records to determine what courses they needed to obtain their college degrees In 2008 another article in the Herald: "Helping hand for nurses" - Carmel man has idea to raise money for schooling." John initiated the "Earn" Clubs for helping LVN nurses to get funds to pursue their RN/BSN degrees. In 2011 John and Ruth celebrated a Double Jubilee: their 70th wedding anniversary with their daughter, Sr. Teresita's 50th jubilee as a Carmelite Nun in Carmel, CA. John loved life, boating, skiing, camping, four RV trips to Alaska and was a terrific dancer. John had great initiative, enthusiasm, and optimism. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, was an extraordinary Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Serra Club, the Elks and Moose Lodges. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and four brothers. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 79 years, his daughter, Sr. Teresita and sons Michael and John Robert (Diane) Flynn. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Mass at the Carmelite Monastery for the immediate family.