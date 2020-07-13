John Mitchell Jr.June 7, 1926 - June 29, 2020SeasideJohn passed away at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Minden, WV, a coal mining town. He spent his school days in Glen Jean, WV. He was drafted into the US Army and went to the Pacific theater where he served in the General Headquarters of the 6th Army under General Krueger. In Tokyo, Japan he served under the general command of General MacArthur. There he met and married Shizuko Yonekawa. After serving in Japan, John was stationed in Europe and in the US and served with the 7th Army, NATO, and 3rd Armored Division. He studied at the DLI to prepare for duty in the DMZ during the Korean War, where he served with the 19th Infantry, 24th Division, and with the 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. After a 20 year military career, John retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the following commendations: Asiatic-Pacific Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal for Japan and Germany, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal Class 5A for good conduct, Republic of South Korean Presidential Unit Citation Badge, Korean Service Ribbon, and the United Nations Service Medal. After retiring from the Army, John received an AA degree from MPC, and was employed at the Monterey Post Office, Cypress Point Club, Household Credit Services, and Carmel Valley Ranch. John loved the outdoors, white water rafting, the San Francisco 49ers and most of all, his family. He loved El Estero Presbyterian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher" Elder and member. Jann was also a member of the Retired Enlisted Association, and the National Association of Uniform Services. He was predeceased by parents John and Virginia, siblings Harry, Doris, Kathlene, and Mae, and his wife of 65 years Shizuko. He leaves behind daughter June, granddaughter Angelita, great granddaughter Angelika and niece Terri. My Dad was an honorable, compassionate man of strength. He was surrounded by women at home, so he was patient. Any donations on behalf of John may be sent to Hospice Central Coast or El Estero Presbyterian Church. We would like to thank Dr. Walter Holz, Dr. Gregory Tapson, and Dr. Pir Shah for their wonderful care.The graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11 :00 AM at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required due to COVID-19.Services provided by Mission Mortuary FD814