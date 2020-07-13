1/1
John Mitchell Jr.
1926 - 2020
June 7, 1926 - June 29, 2020
Seaside
John passed away at home after a lengthy illness. He was born in Minden, WV, a coal mining town. He spent his school days in Glen Jean, WV. He was drafted into the US Army and went to the Pacific theater where he served in the General Headquarters of the 6th Army under General Krueger. In Tokyo, Japan he served under the general command of General MacArthur. There he met and married Shizuko Yonekawa. After serving in Japan, John was stationed in Europe and in the US and served with the 7th Army, NATO, and 3rd Armored Division. He studied at the DLI to prepare for duty in the DMZ during the Korean War, where he served with the 19th Infantry, 24th Division, and with the 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. After a 20 year military career, John retired as a Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the following commendations: Asiatic-Pacific Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal for Japan and Germany, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal Class 5A for good conduct, Republic of South Korean Presidential Unit Citation Badge, Korean Service Ribbon, and the United Nations Service Medal. After retiring from the Army, John received an AA degree from MPC, and was employed at the Monterey Post Office, Cypress Point Club, Household Credit Services, and Carmel Valley Ranch. John loved the outdoors, white water rafting, the San Francisco 49ers and most of all, his family. He loved El Estero Presbyterian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher" Elder and member. Jann was also a member of the Retired Enlisted Association, and the National Association of Uniform Services. He was predeceased by parents John and Virginia, siblings Harry, Doris, Kathlene, and Mae, and his wife of 65 years Shizuko. He leaves behind daughter June, granddaughter Angelita, great granddaughter Angelika and niece Terri. My Dad was an honorable, compassionate man of strength. He was surrounded by women at home, so he was patient. Any donations on behalf of John may be sent to Hospice Central Coast or El Estero Presbyterian Church. We would like to thank Dr. Walter Holz, Dr. Gregory Tapson, and Dr. Pir Shah for their wonderful care.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11 :00 AM at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required due to COVID-19.
Services provided by Mission Mortuary FD814


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
San Carlos Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 11, 2020
Dearest June and Family,
My deepest condolences in the loss of your dear father and our special
friend, John.
He was always thoughtful and caring! He just had a special way of speaking with someone during their difficult trials and sharing God's
Love and Light to overcome whatever hurdles came our way with
fortitude. I am especially thankful for having the honor of having him
in my journey as we shared fellowship with him and your mother at El
Estero; and spent time teaching Sunday School and watching our young
students grow and develop as successful individuals.
He served our country with dedication and my thanks to your father for
his years of service.
Thank you to you for taking such good care of him. You are a role model for all of us.
God Bless and comfort you during this time of loss.

With love and prayers,
Joan Ouye and family
Joan Ouye
Friend
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mission Mortuary, Inc.
