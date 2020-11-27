John Nelson BaldwinOctober 27, 1934 - November 21, 2020Twain Harte, CADr. John N. Baldwin passed away peacefully at his home in Twain Harte, CA. John lived his life honoring the many fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Vietnam and his story to try to live up to that legacy throughout his life is described neatly in author Jim Lichtman's 2004 book: What Do You Stand For?John was born in NY City, graduated from Dartmouth College in 1955, and entered Cornell Medical School. He completed his internship at New York City Hospital and residency at the University of CA, San Francisco. On April Fool's Day 1967, John was drafted and served as a Major in the Army Medical Corps at Ft Ord. It was at the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, Vietnam where John's greatest achievement was crowned: having the privilege of operating on nearly two thousand American soldiers. He received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. He returned to civilian life in Carmel, rising in his profession to become Chief of Surgery at CHOMP and a key partner in what became the premier vascular and general surgical practice on the Central Coast with partners, Doctors Gratiot, von Hasseln and Wenner at 950 Cass Street; later joined by Doctors Benner, Verlenden and Hyde.John is past president of the UCSF Surgical Society, a diplomate of the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Cardiac/Thoracic Surgery. He was chief consultant to the 7th Infantry Division at Ft Ord for twenty years and for twelve years was the American College of Surgeons' consultant to the White House. He was past-president and active in Chapter 391, Sonora Vietnam Veterans of America. He served as an unpaid consultant and board member of the Sonora Regional Medical Center, founding its Tumor Board in 1992.John and Gloria Jean Mitchell married in Carmel in 1972. Jean, who John met in Vietnam, was a 1st Lt. in the Army Nurse Corps and a combat operating nurse from Waco, TX. John retired from practice in Monterey in 1990 and he and Jean headed up to Twain Harte, CA. John was active during his nearly 30 years in the Sierras: fishing, hiking and skiing.In the last ten years of his life, John rediscovered the joys of living on the Monterey Peninsula, purchasing a quirky stone cottage near the Forest Theater. He and Jean enjoyed long walks around Scenic Point with their dog and the sunshine and a beer out at the Running Iron in Carmel Valley.One of John's last honors was being named the 5th James Wright Award recipient for Distinguished Service by the Dartmouth Uniformed Service Alumni (DUSA) in November 2017.John is survived by his loving family: wife Jean; daughters Nancy (Albert Wagner) of St Paul, MN, Cynthia (Jeffrey Luchtefeld) of Overland Park, KS; sons John, Jr (Karen Vaughn) of Albany, CA and William of Sonora, CA; along with 6 grandchildren and his first wife Joann Baldwin Duncan of Naples, FL.John lived a great life – indeed he was larger than life. If you are inclined to honor his memory, please donate to your favorite veterans' charity.