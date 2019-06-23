John "Nick" Nicholls

Jan.17, 1944 - June 18, 2019

Pacific Grove

Mr. John D. Nicholls was unexpectedly taken from us on June 18, 2019. He was born in Manti, Utah. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Florence. His daughter Tammi (Larry), son John II (Wynne) and six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. His siblings Tom (Linda) - Utah, Sam - Utah and Molly (Clay) - Washington. John loved to hunt, fish, cook, wood working, joking around most days, and helped out anyone around. He coached Little League for many years and served in the US Navy during Vietnam. He retired from over 30 years in the window business. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and those around him. Please join us at his home for a celebration of life Aug. 17 at 1pm.





