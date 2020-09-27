1/1
John Saar
1947 - 2020
May 19, 1947-September 1, 2020
Monterey
John William Saar of Monterey, California, died peacefully on September 1, 2020, at the age of 73. John was born in Keokuk, Iowa, to John William Saar, Sr. and Dorothy Saar Jarvis.
John attended UC Santa Barbara and Humboldt College attaining a degree in Oceanography. After college, John joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was appointed Deputy Captain of the Port of Honolulu where he oversaw the safety of the waters around the Hawaiian Islands for much of the Vietnam War.
Returning to the mainland after duty, John first joined the fitness industry where he found that he enjoyed working with people and had a knack for selling. John's real love, however, was real estate. The beginning of John's real estate career was with ReMax Realty in Newport Beach. John later followed his artist mother, Dorothy, and his stepfather Robert Jarvis, to Carmel when they opened Saar Jarvis Art Gallery on Dolores Street.
John soon founded John Saar Properties which was a premier real estate sales firm on the Peninsula. The visually stunning ads that John personally laid out and photographed undoubtedly helped his many loyal clients sell their beautiful homes. John listed and sold the Adler Ranch twice – most recently being a part of the return of this iconic land to the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County.
John loved the ocean and delighted in fishing, hiking, camping and all things that included being with nature. John is survived by his son, Jack Saar; sister, Kristen Rundquist Saar Innocenti; loyal dog, Ally, and many loving friends.
John's kind and loving presence will be missed. At John's request, no services will be held.


View the online memorial for John Saar

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 27, 2020.
