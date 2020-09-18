1/1
John Thomas Burns
1954 - 2020
John Thomas Burns
October 21, 1954 - September 9, 2020
Fresno County
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Thomas Burns. He passed peacefully on September 9th, 2020 at the age of 65 in Fresno, CA. John lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms. Throughout his life, his zest and charisma touched many hearts. He will forever be loved and adored by so many.

John was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota but the family moved to Guam when he was just a year old. He lived in Guam until the age of 8. John deeply treasured his young years on the island and was very proud of his island culture. The family returned to Minnesota, where they resided until relocating to California in the late 1960s. It is in Oakland, CA and the East Bay where John spent his teenage years and young adulthood and where he made many of his lifelong friends and larger than life memories. After residing in Seaside, CA then in Fresno, he moved to Indiana where he broke precedence and was able to privatize the trash and recycling services in his city by starting his own successful business. During the last years of his life, John returned to Fresno where he was close to family once again. Although John had underlying health issues, he remained active and full of life until his passing. John is preceded in death by his parents (Mariquita Ramos Burns and Thomas Eugene Burns), many uncles, aunts and beloved cousins. John's lively spirit and unsurpassed strength will be remembered always and will carry on in the hearts of those he is survived by: his daughters, Marquita Burns and Trina Rivera; grandchildren Marquez Carazo, David Rivera and Domiana Rivera; his four sisters, Barbara Buchanan, Catherine Tapia, Colleen DeLeon and Jacqueline Juarez; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Frankie.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for John and will take place at Mission Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seaside, CA on October 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Please join us in celebrating him, for all that he was and continues to be, as his joyful and fun loving spirit lives within us all.


View the online memorial for John Thomas Burns

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 886-1612
