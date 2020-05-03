John Thomas Calcagno1919 - 2020Carmel, CaliforniaJohn, 101, passed away from natural causes on Apr 23. He was born in San Francisco on Jan 10, 1919 to Peter and Clara Calcagno. In 1926, his father purchased a farm in Moss Landing. Several years later, John, with his mother and sister moved to the farm to join his father.John graduated from Monterey High School in 1937 and went to work for Bank of America. When the United States was drawn into World War II, John enrolled in the army and spent 5 years stationed at various military bases in the states before he was shipped off to Europe. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the end of the war. Not long after the war ended, he began a career in agriculture, raising artichokes with the Odello brothers in Carmel for over 40 years. He then followed that with another 20 years working in construction with masonry work as his forte. All of his children have a retaining wall, planter box, or some other masonry project to remember him by.After the war he was gently encouraged by his mother to find a wife or move out. John was introduced to Teresa Ottone at a wedding of mutual friends. After a short courtship, they were married in Salinas on June 22, 1947, and were inseparable until Teresa passed in 2017. They enjoyed a wonderful life together, traveling to Europe, South America, and other destinations.John was a devoted Catholic, led a life of service to his church and community. He was a very active Carmel Mission parishioner and Knights of Columbus member (a fourth-degree Knight), supporting the annual Carmel Fiesta and many other parish events. His volunteer work for the parish continued well into his 90's, he co-chaired the fiesta for over 25 years. You could always find him in the parish kitchens prepping and cooking for events like the St. Patrick's dinner. John was a tireless worker, blessed with exceptional fitness and endurance. He never turned anyone down who needed help. John loved a hard day's work followed by a good home-cooked meal and glass of wine. He played golf twice a week up to the end and never grew tired of taking money from his golf group. He once said, "I don't want to be remembered for my longevity, instead, that I was still a good golfer at my age."Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Isabelle Odello. Survivors include his brother Louis (Carol) Calcagno and children Cindy (Paul) Riso, Robert (Lori Merwin) Calcagno, Richard (Elizabeth) Calcagno, Charles (Marylou) Calcagno, Maria (Richard) Etheredge, and Joseph (Julie) Calcagno. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Dad you were our hero, every chance we got, we bragged about you. I hope you know how proud we were of you. You will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know you, hear your stories, and remember that smile of yours.At this time there will be only a private burial service, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Carmel Mission Foundation.