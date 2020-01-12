|
|
John Thomas Jarousak
June 29, 1946 ~ December 31, 2019
Marina
"The Legend, Johnny J" passed away December 31, 2019, at the age of 73. He is survived by his bride of 39 years, Diane Koolkin, 6 sisters and a brother. An Army brat born in Fort Sill, OK, John lived all over the world. He was proud to have achieved the level of Eagle Scout while attending St. Mary's High School in Lawton, OK.
After coming to the Peninsula, John worked in the hospitality industry for over 40 years and was one of the original employees of Spanish Bay at Pebble Beach. Working at the world famous Sardine Factory for over 25 years, he developed a passion for wine and became a Sommelier. His four greatest loves were: his wife, wine, Sooner football, and the SF Giants.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held this Wednesday, January 15th from 11:00 - 2:00 at the Sardine Factory.
He will be deeply missed by family, friends, co-workers, and regular guests of the Sardine Factory.
To sign John's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
View the online memorial for John Thomas Jarousak
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020