Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jarousak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Jarousak


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Jarousak Obituary
John Thomas Jarousak
June 29, 1946 ~ December 31, 2019
Marina
"The Legend, Johnny J" passed away December 31, 2019, at the age of 73. He is survived by his bride of 39 years, Diane Koolkin, 6 sisters and a brother. An Army brat born in Fort Sill, OK, John lived all over the world. He was proud to have achieved the level of Eagle Scout while attending St. Mary's High School in Lawton, OK.
After coming to the Peninsula, John worked in the hospitality industry for over 40 years and was one of the original employees of Spanish Bay at Pebble Beach. Working at the world famous Sardine Factory for over 25 years, he developed a passion for wine and became a Sommelier. His four greatest loves were: his wife, wine, Sooner football, and the SF Giants.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held this Wednesday, January 15th from 11:00 - 2:00 at the Sardine Factory.
He will be deeply missed by family, friends, co-workers, and regular guests of the Sardine Factory.
To sign John's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for John Thomas Jarousak
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -