John V. Palmer
1938-2020
Monterey, California
John V. Palmer passed away quietly in his Monterey California home on July 22, 2020. Born on December 28, 1938, in San Francisco, John grew up in Capitola, California and attended Santa Cruz High School, class of 1957. John became an Eagle Scout in 1954, an honor he was very proud of. John was a Shipfitter with the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hancock in 1958-59 prior to being honorably discharged in 1962. Following his service in the Navy, John worked in industry as a sheet metal worker, general contractor and later a building inspector in Nevada. John enjoyed wood working, travel, WWII history, and Chili's Original Ribs. Upon retirement, John volunteered countless hours at the Mariana VA outpatient clinic and could be counted on for bringing cookies or brownies or just a smile to the workers or guests. John is preseeded in death by his parents, John and Stella, his wife Sharon, his sister Adrienne and one grandson. John is survived by his sister Patricia, four sons, three daughters, 27 grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's name to VNA Hospice Monterey California, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice
