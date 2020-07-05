John William LedingMar. 31, 1954 - Jun. 26, 2020Resident of Santa CruzOn Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, John William Leding went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.John was born on March 31, 1954, in Pena, IL. He graduated from UC Santa Cruz with a degree in business and initially worked in the field of real estate. For the past 35 years, he built the highly successful Pacific Monarch charter bus company. He loved his Pacific Monarch family.John served faithfully as an elder and leader in his church and he cherished his church family. He was amazingly influential in countless pastors' lives.John was larger than life. He had a booming, boisterous laugh and a great sense of humor. He had a fervent deep love for his grandchildren. He was interested in everyone and everything. He took on others burdens as if they were his own. John was one of a kind. No one was a stranger to him.John was the son of the late Francis Robert Leding and Elizabeth Louise Klodt Leding. He is survived by his six siblings Francis Leding (Sue), Ritamary Stalcup (Ed), Patrick Leding (Marlene) Kathleen Twist (Jim) Mark Leding (Shannon), Lisa Battin (Rob), his wife Pamela, daughter, Jennifer Estes, son-in-law Luke Estes, grandchildren, William, AnnaSophia, grandbaby on the way, and his many nieces, nephews and extended loving family.He loved his wife, his daughter, his grandchildren, and all his family deeply. He was a man who had a great passion for serving others but most importantly, he loved his Savior beyond words.There is no pain greater than being separated from him, yet no comfort greater than knowing that he is safe in the arms of his Heavenly Father!His death was extremely sudden, a shock and unexpected in every way. We grieve for him, but not without hope, but rather, with great hope."He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." -Revelation 21:4Donations can be sent to the Greenville Seminary South Carolina.Memorial service will be held on July 11th at 1 pm at Trinity Bible Church in Felton.Social distancing will be observed and there will also be a live stream available.