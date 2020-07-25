Jon Stephen Bolstad
February 22, 1956 - July 21, 2020
Salinas
Jon Stephen Bolstad was born February 22 1956 in Santa Barbara California. His parents were William Arthur Bolstad Jr. and Wilma Hanning Bolstad both deceased.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara of the family home.
Jon was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church, Salinas and as a young boy served as a altar boy he attended Sacred Heart School and attended Palma High school Santa Clara University and Mountain View College. He worked at Tri County Packing, and Luckys from where he retired. And several years of being a road manager for several rock bands, his true passion in life. Jon had perfect pitch and the band would not play until Jon said it was alright. Jon or "Barney" which was his high school nick name started his love for the music business at Palma High school where he lined up the band for school dances.
Jon also enjoyed football and was a particular fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jon was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He would give you the his shirt off his back to anyone who asked and was in need.
We will love and miss you may perpetual light shine upon you until we meet again.
Rest In Peace Jon.
Visitation will be 1:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901
Funeral Mass will be 9:30a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com View the online memorial for Jon Stephen Bolstad