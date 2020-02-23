|
|
Jose Jesus Bazzola
March 10, 1939 - February 3, 2020
Salinas
Jose died peacefully at home on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters, Regina C. Harnish, Juliet G. Peniston, and Natalia L. Bazzola and three grandchildren Page A. Peniston, Payton E. Peniston, and Grayson E. Harnish. He was born March 10, 1939, to Jose Bazzola and Juana Heldt in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
He immigrated to the United States, arriving in Los Angeles on October 30, 1966, where he immediately began working for Mercedes Benz of Los Angeles as a mechanic. In 1973, he founded Monterey Mercedes Independent Service, Inc., where he worked for forty-six years.
Jose was a fiercely independent spirit and loved adventure, such as racing motorcycles and scuba diving in Mexico. An avid athlete, he was waterskiing at the age of seventy-five. He nearly made the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest uninterrupted land trek on a scooter, traveling from Carmel Valley to Buenos Aires, Argentina, but was excluded for having to take a ferry for a portion where a bridge had been washed out. Jose loved to travel and went on numerous journeys visiting places such as Europe, Central and South America and the Galapagos. Jose, or "Nito" to his closest friends, was typically the center of attention, and his "asado parrilla" was always a source of comradery. He was an avid HAM Radio operator ("LU6DRY") and kept in touch with countless friends around the world.
At his request, there will not be a memorial service held.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in his name to (800) 478-5833 or visit .
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
View the online memorial for Jose Jesus Bazzola
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020