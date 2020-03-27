|
|
Jose Luis Valdez
Sept. 18, 1939 - Mar. 18, 2020
Salinas
Jose Luis Valdez went home to Jesus on March 18th at age 80. He was born in Mexico on September 18th, 1939. He spent many years working at Firestone tire Company prior to attending nursing school in the 80's where he became a registered nurse. He Enjoyed his retired years traveling with his wife Alice, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was an active member in the Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church.
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
Jose Luis joins his mother Esperidonia Vela and mother in law Lucy Jaurigue in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Alice Valdez, sister Nancy Vela and brother Mauro Vela, children - Hopie and Robert Romero, Arianna and Suleman Javaid, and Jose Carlos Valdez as well as his 4 grandchildren Robert, Amanda, Luis, Sophia, and great grandson Lupin.
"For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways."
The family of Jose Luis would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Peggy's Homecare.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
View the online memorial for Jose Luis Valdez
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 27, 2020