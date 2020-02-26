|
|
Jose Silveira
November 14, 1931 ~ February 21, 2020
Pacific Grove
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving husband and father, Jose Silveira. Jose passed away on February 21, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family.
Jose was born in Ribeirinha, Faial, Azores, on November 14, 1931, the eldest of five sons born to Maria dos Anjos Soares and Jose Silveira Da Silva Jr. He emigrated to California in 1959. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Mario, Edunio, Augusto and Edward. Jose is survived by Dolores, his wife of 58 years; his children, Lucille (Joe) Silva and Joey (Annie) Silveira; sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Jose was actively involved in the Portuguese community. He served as President of the F.D.E.S. of Monterey and Our Lady of Fatima of Pacific Grove. Jose thoroughly enjoyed fishing and camping with his brothers and family, playing cards and Futbol. He loved sweets and making Portuguese Sweet bread that he shared with his family, friends and the Portuguese community. His kind heart, contagious smile and comic sense of humor brought joy and laughter to all.
Jose's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff of CHOMP. The compassion and care that you showed to our Beloved Jose in his final hours was both a blessing and comfort to us. In addition, special thanks to Dr. Kim and the ICU Team.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew, respected and loved him.
Visitation will be at The Paul Mortuary Chapel tomorrow, Thursday, February 27 at 6:00 pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. the next day, Friday, February 28 at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Pacific Grove followed by entombment at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Jose's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 26, 2020