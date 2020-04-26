|
|
Joseph Dewey Splane, Jr.
Marina
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Dewey Splane, Jr., 'Joe', announces his passing on April 19, 2020. He died peacefully in his own home.
Joe was born June 17, 1932 to Myrtle and Joseph Dewey Splane in Los Angeles. At 17 he decided to join the Army.
While stationed in Texas he saw the love of his life, Mary Louise Melendez, walking down the street. They soon married and started their family, which would continue to grow as they moved from post to post.
A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Joe was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. After completing his 3rd and final tour of duty in Vietnam, the family moved to Marina. He retired from the Army in 1973 and spent the next years working for the state of California and the City of Monterey. He was a member of American Legion Post 694 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 811. He was also a proud member of the Menehune Golf Club, and attended St. Jude Catholic Church. He enjoyed golf, jazz, all Los Angeles sports teams, westerns, fishing, and camping with his family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Splane of Marina, eight children: JoAnne Martinez & husband Vincent, Joseph D. Splane III, & wife Ilge, Sonya Splane, Mary L.R. Splane, Sandra Enriquez, John Splane & wife Lorraine, Jason Splane & wife Sonya, Jamal Splane & wife Claudia, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his sister Janice Stanton, Galveston, TX. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, sons Michael and Raul, son-in-law Rudy Enriquez, granddaughter Natalie, and 5 siblings.
Closed services for the family, April 28th 2020.
Mission Mortuary, 1915 Ord Grove Ave, Seaside, CA 93955
View the online memorial for Joseph Dewey Splane, Jr.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020