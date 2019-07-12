|
Joseph Emil Martinez
July 7,1939-July 5, 2019
Salinas
Joseph Emil Martinez, 79, of Salinas, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1939 in Walsenburg, Colorado.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Loreto Martinez, his two children Anamaria and Cristian, as well as his two grandchildren Sofia and Angelo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lincoln Ave Presbyterian Church, 536 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church or Hartnell Foundation are appreciated.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 12, 2019