Joseph Lee Bowman
November 19, 1953 - August 1, 2019
Carmel Valley
Joseph-Lee Bowman died Thursday 8/1/19 after a long battle with loneliness and depression. His liver finally failed him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jefferson-Lee Bowman, in 2004 after a 17 year valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his Mom, Beulah Lorraine Bowman, his sisters Cecelia-Marie Bowman and Juanita Pronobis and her children Michael & his children Cruz and Sage and Nina & her child Roman. Also the Grissom Family in Chicago and the Bowman family in Norphlet Arkansas.
Joseph was born in 11/19/53 in Chula Vista, California.
As a Navy child, in 1955, he lived in Yokohama, Japan. His baby-sitter, Michiko-san, became very attached to him.
He moved back to Chula Vista and then to Jacksonville, Florida (during the Bay of Pigs), where he loved to explore ponds and nature. In l960 he moved to San Jose where his Dad completed a BA in Industrial Arts & obtained a Teaching Credential so that he could teach at Seaside HS. So the Bowman family settled in Carmel Valley. Joe attended San Carlos Church MS and Palma HS where he was known as "Flash" for his speed in running. After graduation he started playing guitar and showed great promise as a Country Western song writer per his child-hood friend, Mike Beck. He was a member of the Blue Allygators and he played in varying venues in Monterey. His Uncle John St. Aubin encouraged him to obtain a Contractor's License. Joe loved to lay cement. He was particularly proud of the stairs he laid down at Dennis The Menace baseball field in Monterey. Next Joe travelled to Houston, Texas, to find work and that is where he met his future wife, Mildred Luke. They moved to Marina and later divorced. After a stay at Mt.Vista Farms in Santa Rosa he moved to San Francisco to live with his sister, Cecelia-Marie Bowman-Elmore, where he embarked on a long 8-year journey to rehabilitate himself. Ms. Bowman wishes to thank Health Right 360, Walden House, Baker Place, Joe Healey Detox Center, Haight Ashbury Free Clinic and Dr. Donna DeFreitas, Dr. Tim Nguyen and Dr. Koenig, who finally authorized two new treatments – Ketamine injections and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. But these treatments were postponed in 2018, so Joe could take care of his Mom in Carmel Valley. This 14 month period of care-giving proved to be too strenuous for Joe; but, he gave of himself graciously and completely as long as he could. On 8/29/19 Dr. Goldman's team at CHOMPS Hospital treated him with care and respect and helped expedite his wish to donate his body parts. Joe's leg bones will help someone walk and run again. His skin will help burn and cancer patients.
Until the very end, Joe was his kind, gentle self and now he is free from the suffering he bore so long. May he have peace of soul and calmness of mind.
We will all miss him so much that it will hurt for a long time. Mass is Monday 8/12/19 at 9:30 am at San Carlos Church and burial service is at 10:30 am at San Carlos Cemetery.
For donations, please call (831) 375-4129.
