Joseph McCormack Larkin
Feb 8, 1947 - Sept 16, 2019
Seaside, California
Joseph McCormack Larkin passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, after suffering two strokes. Joe was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On completing his PhD in Urban Education and Community Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he taught courses and directed education outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He then worked as an administrator and teacher at California State University Monterey Bay. Joe was loved for his keen intelligence, his gentle caring, his sense of humor, and his ability to bring out the best in widely diverse people. He will be missed by friends, family, and the many students whose lives he changed. Joe leaves behind his beloved partner Christine Sleeter of Monterey, California; his son Trevin Larkin, daughter-in-law Megan Larkin, and grandchildren Jacob and Elaina, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his three siblings Mary Pat Miller, Ellen Sternig, and Dennis Larkin, also of Wisconsin. Since he valued public radio, those who wish may make a donation to your local station in his name. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in December; information will be posted at https://www.dignitymemorial.com.
Bayside Community Mortuary
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 29, 2019