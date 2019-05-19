Joseph P. Leo

June 12, 1926 - May 11, 2019

Monterey

Commander Joseph P. Leo United States Navy (retired) was born June 12, 1926 in Mt. Vernon, New York and died on May 11, 2019 at his home in Monterey.

President of his high school graduating class; his yearbook description, "Mix a friendly smile, intelligence and introduce with informality." This would identify him for the rest of his life.

After graduation in 1943 he enlisted in the Navy and was selected to go to Yale University with twenty other enlistees; they all graduated in 1946. He elected to make the Navy his career, became a naval aviator and served in various ships, squadrons and staffs.

After duty with a carrier division staff operating off Vietnam he was assigned as an instructor at the Naval Postgraduate School. One of his courses was teaching personal financial planning to naval officers. On retiring his commanding officer, Admiral Robert W. McNitt wrote "Because of your thorough understanding of the unique estate planning problems of naval officers you have been able to acquaint many with the opportunities associated with a career in the Navy."

Immediately after retiring in 1969 he created a successful financial planning corporation and hosted a live weekly television program as "The Money Doctor".

Additionally he was included in the 1976/1977 edition of "Who's Who in America" and was a past president of the peninsula Yale alumni. He was a volunteer emeritus at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

He enjoyed competitive sports including handball, racquetball, golf and won several badminton tournaments in NATO and Japan.

He enjoyed stand up big game fishing and had two world records.

Joe Leo loved his country, the Navy, his children, his home, Navy flying, Baja California, wine, physical fitness, deep sea fishing, the Pacheco Club, his yellow Lab, his grandchildren, and his ex-wife Shelly.

Part of his philosophy was as written in this poem: "If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew to serve your turn long after they are gone, and so hold on when there is nothing in you except the will which says to them "Hold On". Life was good.

He is survived by four children; Elvira, Pietra, Tertia and Marcus and three grandchildren; Christina, Rebeccah and Jordan.

Just remember "You're all in great shape for the shape you're in."

All the best, Joe…

There will be no services as per his wishes.





