Joseph P. Mozal Jr.
July 5, 1947 ~ August 18, 2019
Seaside
Joseph P. Mozal Jr. 72 of Seaside died August 18, 2019 of a recurrence of cancer and a recent stroke.
He was known as "JoMo" to his many friends and fellow employees at MPUSD where he worked as a painter for 36 years, retiring in 2006.
An "Army brat", Joe lived in Paris and Versailles, France as a child and developed an appreciation for all things French while still being an All-American boy, getting his introduction to baseball on the "Thunderstreaks", a team made up of the sons of military members.
After his family's return stateside to Fort Ord, Joe went on to play multiple sports as a member of the first graduating class of Seaside High School (1965). He was named as the outstanding wrestler of 1965 and held the record in his weight class for many years afterward.
He attended MPC playing on the football team there before enlisting in the Marine Corps and serving in the war in Vietnam. He was a member of VVA-Vietnam Veterans of America.
On his return from Vietnam he joined the Seaside Bombers baseball travel team.
Joe was also a gifted artist, crafting exceptional clay miniatures sold in local shops and producing one of a kind works on canvas and in wood.
Devotee of the San Francisco Giants, the CA-Lottery, camping in Big Sur, "coffee shop conversations" and most especially walks with canine companion Marley, he was creative, loyal, loving and generous in nature. He will be greatly missed by his family and many wonderful friends.
Survived by wife Jody and children Brandy Kantzar, Micah Mozal (Kimberly) and Noah Mozal, granddaughter Kelsey Kanatzar and sister Suzanne Cota (Joe), brother-in-law David Nakashima (Cheryl) and numerous nephews and nieces.
Predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Margaret Mozal, brother Andrew Mozal and Jana Walker-Mozal.
Private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019