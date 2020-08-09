1/1
Joseph Romiza
1953 - 2020
December 27, 1953 - July 27, 2020
Salinas
Joseph Romiza passed unexpectedly at home on July 27, 2020. He was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts to Margaret and Louis Romiza on December 27, 1953.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Joe during his 66 years, among them: his mechanical ability to fix anything, abundance of sports knowledge, motivation to teach anyone and everyone, and everything in between.
Joe graduated from Falmouth High School and entered the army. He served 4 years in the US Army among the 82nd airborne division.
Joe ended his army career at Fort Ord, California in 1975. He met Margot in 1981 and they married in 1983. They raised two beautiful boys - Anthony and Michael. Joe was proud of his boys and was very active in their lives. He wore many hats including: biggest fan, sports coach, boy scout leader, math tutor, and mentor.
Joe was a master mechanic all his life and ended his career as a heavy diesel mechanic for Caltrans - retiring in May 2019. Since retiring he enjoyed taking road trips with his wife in their travel trailer.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, barbecuing, rooting for his Boston sports teams, watching his grandson, camping, and fishing. He also obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying.
Joe will be missed for his contagious laugh, willingness to help, ability to problem solve, honesty, and one of his famous line - "I'm just saying".
Joe is survived by his wife Margot, his boys Anthony and Michael (Cassie), his brother Louis (Carol), his grandson Gregory, multiple nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
