Joseph Salvatore SampognaroFebruary 24, 1964 - September 12, 2020MontereyWith deepest sorrow we announce that Joseph Sampognaro (Joe), beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, father, and friend, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Joe went to be with the Lord and entered eternal rest. Joe was born in Monterey, CA. Joe will be missed every day by his mother, brothers, two sisters, and nieces and many other family members.Those who really knew Joe knew the kindness he displayed to those he cared about. He was charismatic, joyful, and full of life. His smile lit up a room. His laugh was infectious. He had such a passion for cars and loved his family so very much. And of those who truly knew Joe knew that the love he had for his son, mother, sisters and brothers was insurmountable. Joe always watched out for his friends and family. He had a huge heart!We know that Joe is now with his father, uncle and other family members rejoicing in heaven. We will love and miss Joe very much but know that he is at peace now and will be loved in heaven as he was on earth.Condolences will be written to the family at