Joseph T. Neary, PhD
October 14, 1943 ~ January 11, 2020
Pacific Grove
Joseph T. Neary was born on October 14, 1943 in Carbondale, PA. Joe attended the University of Scranton, PA, and the University of Pittsburgh, earning a Ph. D. in Biochemistry. After research at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, he began neuroscience research at the Marine Biology Lab in Woods Hole, MA.
Joe's research on traumatic brain injury at the Miami VA Hospital and the University of Miami was inspiring for him.
In his retirement, Joe loved teaching on the neuroscience of meditation at OLLI, CSUMB, and gave retreats on meditation.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Mary McDonough Neary and Joseph F. Neary. He is survived by his wife, Judy Neary, his children, Suzanne Dolan and Robert Neary, and four grandchildren whom he loved.
Visitation will be at The Paul Mortuary this Monday, January 20 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a vigil from 5:00-6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Angela Merici Church, corner of Lighthouse and 9th Street, Pacific Grove, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to . Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Joe's guest book and leave messages for his family,
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020