Josephine Bienek Obituary
Josephine Bienek
May 7, 1924 - February 13, 2019
Seaside, California
Josephine Bienek lived for 94 years out living most of her friends. She had a loving family that cared for her. Every Sunday breakfast was special for her at NIFTY FIFTY restaurant in Seaside, California. She lived in Seaside for 62 years and worked as a Food Manager for MPUSD mostly at Noche Buena for 21 years. She had two sons Carl Reinhardt (Gerrie) of Morgan Hill and James J. Rymut (Natalie) of Coronado. There are two grandchildren Erich Reinhardt (Tanya) of Salinas and Matthew Reinhardt (Ciarra) of Morgan Hill. Her life was filled with joy by having 6 great grandchildren Jakob, Xavier, Dylan, Scarlet, Mila and Sebastian.
She came to Seaside in 1953 with Frank Rymut (Dec) from Regensburg Germany and became a citizen in 1956. She was the loving wife of Georg Bienek (Dec) She was proud to be an American but her German accent always showed her heritage.
A special thanks to her Doctor, Richard King and the earth angels that were her caregivers.
A celebration of life will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Wednesday the 20th starting at 2:00 PM
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
