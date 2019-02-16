Josephine Bienek

May 7, 1924 - February 13, 2019

Seaside, California

Josephine Bienek lived for 94 years out living most of her friends. She had a loving family that cared for her. Every Sunday breakfast was special for her at NIFTY FIFTY restaurant in Seaside, California. She lived in Seaside for 62 years and worked as a Food Manager for MPUSD mostly at Noche Buena for 21 years. She had two sons Carl Reinhardt (Gerrie) of Morgan Hill and James J. Rymut (Natalie) of Coronado. There are two grandchildren Erich Reinhardt (Tanya) of Salinas and Matthew Reinhardt (Ciarra) of Morgan Hill. Her life was filled with joy by having 6 great grandchildren Jakob, Xavier, Dylan, Scarlet, Mila and Sebastian.

She came to Seaside in 1953 with Frank Rymut (Dec) from Regensburg Germany and became a citizen in 1956. She was the loving wife of Georg Bienek (Dec) She was proud to be an American but her German accent always showed her heritage.

A special thanks to her Doctor, Richard King and the earth angels that were her caregivers.

A celebration of life will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Wednesday the 20th starting at 2:00 PM

Seaside Funeral Home

1915 Ord Grove Ave

Seaside CA 93955





View the online memorial for Josephine Bienek Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary