Josephine Marie (Ferrante) PintoDec. 27, 1943 - Aug. 6, 2020Rio Rancho, NMJosie was born and raised in Monterey. She is survived by her Sister Angela Rubio. Josie's two children, Daughter, Mary Ann Conner and her son, Frank Pinto; Also her four grandchildren, Joelle Pinto, Petrina Pinto, Joey Pinto and Dalton Conner. A private service will take place at San Carlos Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Joseph Anthony Pinto and close by to her mother and father. She will be dearly missed by many.