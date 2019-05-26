Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy A. Johnson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy A. Johnson Obituary
Joy A. Johnson
November 12, 1922 ~ April 29, 2019
Monterey
Joy Johnson was born in Alexandria, Minnesota on November 12, 1922 and went home to be with the Lord on April 29 at the age of 96.
Joy was an RN and worked for a local oral surgeon for many years. She was a member of Mayflower Church in Pacific Grove and, later, Cypress Community Church. She also attended the First Baptist Church of Carmel Valley.
Joy's husband of sixty-nine years, Glenn, passed away on March 17, 2018. She is survived by her children, Kent (Sue) and Becky (Martin); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services have been held. To sign Joy's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for Joy A. Johnson
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now