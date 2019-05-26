|
Joy A. Johnson
November 12, 1922 ~ April 29, 2019
Monterey
Joy Johnson was born in Alexandria, Minnesota on November 12, 1922 and went home to be with the Lord on April 29 at the age of 96.
Joy was an RN and worked for a local oral surgeon for many years. She was a member of Mayflower Church in Pacific Grove and, later, Cypress Community Church. She also attended the First Baptist Church of Carmel Valley.
Joy's husband of sixty-nine years, Glenn, passed away on March 17, 2018. She is survived by her children, Kent (Sue) and Becky (Martin); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services have been held. To sign Joy's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 26, 2019