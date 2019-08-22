|
Joy Ostrander Behi
Aug. 28, 1942 - Aug. 14, 2019
Monterey
Born in Carmel Valley (Cachagua); died in Monterey. First marriage to Bill Harder, with children Bud, John, Chris, Marie and Lisa. Second marriage to Ruhi Behi, with children Krista and Habib. Proud grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 7. A Baha'i world traveller who lived in Guam, India, Wales, Poland, Qatar, returning home three years ago. Joy spent her life serving as a scientist, teacher, librarian, social worker and carer: she saw her work as service to humanity and a life-long prayer.
https://bahaihistoryuk.wordpress.com. ALL WELCOME to the funeral & celebration at 12:30 on Fri. Aug 23 at the Monterey City Cemetery NW corner. "So powerful is the light of unity, that it can illuminate the whole earth."
Mission Mortuary Seaside
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 22, 2019