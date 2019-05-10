Joyce Mae Hardy

October 19, 1931- April 26, 2019

Carmel, CA

Joyce was born in Seattle, Washington, where she attended the University of Washington---achieving Phi Beta Kappa in her junior year---, and where she embarked on her 43 year devotion to public education. Moving to California in 1957, she began a memorable career in teaching and administration for the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. It was there she met Gloria Mikuls, her friend and partner of 45 years.

Joyce loved friends, travel (58 countries and territories as last count), opera, theatre and writing. Until the end of her life, she was seldom without a pen somewhere on her person. She eschewed the computer, having remarked on one occasion that she was sure it would have given Shakespeare writer's bloc, "and where would we be then?!"

Moving to Carmel in 2006, Joyce enjoyed organizing Haiku festivals and teaching a variety of classes at Carmel Valley Manor as well as serving as docent for Tor House and Pacific Repertory Theatre.

Friends will remember Joyce for her delightful sense of humor, her mesmerizing story telling ability, her amazing intellect, and her passion for writing. She published many professional articles particularly ones regarding giftedness and gifted child education, a field where she was a recognized authority ---even garnering an invitation to the first gifted child convocation in Israel. Her love of both travel and writing resulted in travel articles published in several west coast newspapers. One regret "was never having one of my damn plays produced on stage."

How is the life of such a person to be honored and its passage regarded? Let us tell you what Joyce would say in her animated fashion: "Simply sip a martini of an evening, and think of me."

At her request there will be no memorial service. Should you feel inclined to "do something" Joyce would be delighted to know that you had taken a friend to lunch.

Contributions to Joyce's memory may be made to Pacific Repertory Theatre (PacRep), PO Box 222035, Carmel, 93922, or to the Medical Staff Education Fund at Carmel Valley Manor, 8545 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel, 93923.





