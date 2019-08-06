|
Juanita Hibbert
August 27, 1938 - July 29, 2019
Shelton, WA
Juanita "Dutch" Hibbert, 80, passed away at home unexpectedly in Shelton, WA on July 29, 2019. She was born to Laura and Buford Hawkins in Carrolton, KY in 1938. The family moved several times, including Idaho and Colorado, before returning to California. Dutch loved singing and was always in the choir, earning numerous accolades including one for a beautiful "Ave Maria" solo.
Dutch graduated from Monterey High in 1957 and married Richard Heinzen in 1958. They raised their 4 children Patrick, Bruce, Lori and Beverly in Seaside. They were married for 21 years.
Dutch spent many years volunteering for the local PTA, Little League, the church, and later, the Sirens. She worked as a grocery clerk, day care owner and CNA. She moved to Washington in 1979 and in November of 1985 married George Hibbert. Late in their careers, they began working as resident care takers for the Olympia Yacht Club and then their outpost in Shelton. They were most fond of that time. They retired and settled in Shelton in 1990. After retiring, she volunteered at Teresa's Daycare to get her "grandma fix." This was time she truly cherished.
Dutch was preceded in death by her husband George Hibbert and her parents, Laura and Buford Hawkins. She is survived by sister Mary Ann (Jeff) Johnson; children Patrick Heinzen, Bruce (Diane) Heinzen, Lori Heinzen and Beverly (Michelle) Whetsel; grandchildren Jason, Philip, Casey, Tara, Robert and Zachary; and great grandchildren Kallie, Kennedy, Haven, Gianna, Gillian, Skyler and Jase. A memorial service will be held at Shelton Presbyterian Church, 1430 E Shelton Springs Road at 5:30 P.M. in Shelton, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, McComb and Wagner Funeral Home directing.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019