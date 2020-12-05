1/1
Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre
September 25, 1938 - November 29, 2020
Salinas
Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre, age 82, of Salinas, CA departed her earthly home on November 29, 2020, at 2:06 pm at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 21st.
A long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula, Judy graduated from Monterey High School in 1957.
A dedicated Duplicate Bridge Player, she achieved the rank of ACBL Gold Life Master.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Allen, who passed on May 18, 1957, her mother, Florence Allen, who passed on February 28, 1998, her former husband, Major (Retired) Jim Gaebelein, who passed on December 25, 2011, and her middle son, Matthew John Gaebelein, who passed on April 4, 2015.
Judy is survived by her husband Lt. Col. (Retired) Jean Marcel Lesieutre of Salinas, her daughter-In-law Sheryl Ann Gaebelein of Salinas, her sons Stephan Scott Gaebelein of Durant, OK and Christopher James Gaebelein of Salinas, her two granddaughters Sarah Melinda Gaebelein of Monterey and Bridgette Marie Gaebelein of Salinas, her great-granddaughter Samantha Rose of Durant, OK, her great-grandson Matthew (Lane) Clausen of Salinas, her stepsons Paul and Philip Lesieutre, and her stepdaughter Jeannine Lesieutre.
A private family burial will be held in Judy's family plot in The City of Monterey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The SPCA of Monterey on CA Highway 68.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.


View the online memorial for Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 2, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved