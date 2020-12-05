Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre
September 25, 1938 - November 29, 2020
Salinas
Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre, age 82, of Salinas, CA departed her earthly home on November 29, 2020, at 2:06 pm at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart attack on November 21st.
A long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula, Judy graduated from Monterey High School in 1957.
A dedicated Duplicate Bridge Player, she achieved the rank of ACBL Gold Life Master.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Allen, who passed on May 18, 1957, her mother, Florence Allen, who passed on February 28, 1998, her former husband, Major (Retired) Jim Gaebelein, who passed on December 25, 2011, and her middle son, Matthew John Gaebelein, who passed on April 4, 2015.
Judy is survived by her husband Lt. Col. (Retired) Jean Marcel Lesieutre of Salinas, her daughter-In-law Sheryl Ann Gaebelein of Salinas, her sons Stephan Scott Gaebelein of Durant, OK and Christopher James Gaebelein of Salinas, her two granddaughters Sarah Melinda Gaebelein of Monterey and Bridgette Marie Gaebelein of Salinas, her great-granddaughter Samantha Rose of Durant, OK, her great-grandson Matthew (Lane) Clausen of Salinas, her stepsons Paul and Philip Lesieutre, and her stepdaughter Jeannine Lesieutre.
A private family burial will be held in Judy's family plot in The City of Monterey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The SPCA of Monterey on CA Highway 68.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
. View the online memorial for Judith Ann (Judy) Lesieutre