Judith Paterson
August 3, 1954 — March 9, 2020
Resident of Marina
Judy, or Jude, as she liked to be called, passed away peacefully at Westland House at the age of 65. A life long resident of the Monterey Peninsula, she was born Judith Ann English in Monterey, CA to parents Patsy and Donald English. She was the youngest of three. Jude grew up and attended schools in Pacific Grove.
She is survived by her daughter, Carey Rose Paterson (Roger Fowler) of Kansas, grandsons Devon and Jaedon, step grandson Erik, brother, Jack English (Kate) of Australia, sister, Donna Tronca (Dan Johnson) of Wisconsin, a niece and nephew, and several cousins.
For the past 19 years Jude worked for the City of Marina in the Planning Department, and had recently retired. She had a passion for music and was very involved in the local music scene. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit.
Jude was truly blessed with a group of loyal and loving friends who helped her along her journey. They made a tremendous difference in her life, and she considered them family.
Jude requested cremation with no service. Instead she asked that friends and family remember her as she was prior to the cancer. "If you can remember me, I will be with you always."
Those who have followed Jude English on Facebook may remember her cryptic conversations with the Universe. Perhaps this would be the most recent conversation; "Hey Jude, welcome home. Now that you have left the pain of cancer behind, many new adventures await. No time to waste, let's get going. Love, The Universe."
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 27, 2020