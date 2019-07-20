Judy Carol Smith

May 9, 1939 - June 28, 2019

Salinas

Our dear Mother, Grammy and Sister passed away in her home at the age of 80 with her daughters and son-in-law by her side.

Judy was born in St. Joseph Missouri to Alma and Benjamin Jenkins. When she was 2 her mother relocated them to Fresno, CA. At the age of 10 her mother Alma married Arnold Mitch and they became a family at which time they moved to Salinas CA. Her only sibling Thomas Mitch was born when she was 13. She remained a resident of Salinas for the next 70 years. Judy graduated from Salinas High School in 1957, married in 1958 and had daughters, Julie and Diane. Judy worked at Wells Fargo Bank after high school, Joseph George Liquor Distributors for over 30 years and then in customer service for Hampton Brown/National Geographic until her retirement.

Judy lived a simple, active and full life. She loved to dance, traveled to Europe several times and enjoyed socializing and cavorting around the Country with her wonderful network of friends.

Judy's greatest joy was spending time with her family; she recently celebrated a quiet 80th birthday with her family and close friends at home. She would take trips to see granddaughters that live in Northern California and Arkansas, to see one grandson graduate from Boot Camp at Fort Benning GA, another grandson's wedding at a Scottish Games event in Atlanta, GA and to Philadelphia to a granddaughter's college graduation and to many other places. If we said let's go she would pack her bags.

In 2016 she was diagnosed with an encapsulated liver tumor and was sure she had beaten it but in January 2019 she found out her liver cancer (NASH) had returned with a vengeance, but she was bound and determined to fight it, she did with her quiet strength and determination until her body said no more. She fought to the end.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Jenkins, mother Alma Mitch, step father Arnold Mitch, son in law Douglas Faas and sister in law Aletha Mitch.

She is survived by her daughters Julie Faas, Diane (Mike) Page, brother Thomas Mitch; 6 grandchildren, Cassie (Morgan) Rourke, Nathan (Amber Jackson) Faas, Jackie (Chris) Pozza, Brianna Faas, Kevin Page,

Kyle Page (fiancé Kaili Espinoza) and 6 great grandchildren, Ty, Sean, Cooper Kade Rourke; Ryanne, Jase Pozza and several cousins.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Gayla Wheelus who cared for our mother like she was her own and became both her companion and her friend. We would also like to thank Dr. Nancy Rubin, Pacific Coast Cancer Center, Dr. Sze at Stanford, the Doctors and Nurses at CHOMP for the care she was given. And a special thanks to The VNA Hospice Team who enriched the lives of our family and gave our mother such loving and compassionate care at the end.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas CA. 93901 on Friday, August 16 2019 at 2:00 pm.

A private inurnment will be at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Interim, Inc., VNA Hospice Care, or .





View the online memorial for Judy Carol Smith Published in The Monterey Herald on July 20, 2019