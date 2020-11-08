Julia CrowFebruary 18, 1927 - October 7, 2020Carmel ValleyJulia Ellis Neal Crow passed away peacefully at her home in Carmel Valley on October 7, 2020. One of four daughters, Julia was born in Cullman County, Alabama, to Tommie Raymond Neal and Agnes Guthery Neal, and grew up near Guthery Crossroads. After graduating early from high school, she completed nursing school in Birmingham and then came to California by train in 1948. She first worked at the Monterey Hospital, where she lived in the nurse's residence behind the hospital, and later transferred to Silas B. Hayes Hospital at Fort Ord, CA. She worked the night shift, serving as the administrative lead and managing the Surgical ICU, until her retirement in 1989.She met her husband, George Crow, through a neighbor, and after a courtship that included abalone fishing and day trips to Big Sur, they made their home in Carmel Valley with their two children, Martha and Thom. During their marriage, they took long road trips all through the West. Julia loved to garden, and her roses, vegetable garden, and orchard flourished in the rich Carmel Valley soil. She could often be found pruning her fruit trees, a task she trusted no one else to do properly. A longtime member of the Pacific Grove congregation of the Church of Christ, she taught Ladies' Bible Class for many years and often brought flowers from her garden on Sundays.She is survived by her children, Martha and Thom; her grandchildren, Basil, Madeleine, and Matteo, and her sister, Dorothy. She is preceded in death by her husband George, and her sisters Theda and Ann.A private memorial service was held; and her internment was at El Encinal Cemetery in Monterey, California. The family would like to thank the caregivers for making Julia's final years as comfortable as possible.