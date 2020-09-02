Julia GranntSept. 27, 1939 - Aug. 21, 2020MontereyJulia Meyer Grannt passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. She was 80-years-old.Julia was born to Robert Lawrence and Bernice Phillippe Meyer on Sept. 27, 1939, in Sacramento, CA. The eldest of four children, she grew up in San Jose, CA, attending James Lick High School and San Jose State University. She completed her bachelor's degree in business at the University of Redlands.She was a member and leader in the Delta Zeta Sorority and Alumni Organization where she made many lifetime friends. Always involved in the community, Julia was most proud of her accomplishments on the YWCA Silicon Valley board. She was an integral part of raising funds to build the YWCA's Linda Haskell Empowerment Center that provides crisis intervention, community support, legal support, and housing for abused women. In honor of her involvement, a room was dedicated to her in the building. (Julia A. Gillmann).She began her business career working at her father's pinball and jukebox company, Tempo Sales, where she managed and programmed the music for jukebox routes. She and her father then started Meyco Games, where they manufactured and distributed video poker machines. She was CEO of Employee Development Corporation and rounded out her career teaching interview skills to students re-entering the workforce.In 2000, she realized a life-long dream of retiring in Monterey where she spent many enjoyable years volunteering at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. She made friends easily and built many lasting friendships. She loved animals and leaves behind five adored cats and a dog.Julia loved to travel. She took memorable trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Turkey, and more. Her favorite places were Verona, Italy; Fez, Morocco; and Paris. Always the center of any gathering, she loved to tell stories and had a laugh that would liven up any room. The heart of the family who meant a great deal to her, she worked hard to keep everyone together and communicating.She is survived by her son, Charles Gillmann of Monterey, CA; daughter, Beth Cooney of Sparks, NV; granddaughter, Laurel Witt of Boulder, CO; sister, Linda Curtis of Sparks, NV; brother, Daniel Meyer of Reno, NV. and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan Meyer.The family is planning a remembrance celebration in Monterey when the COVID crisis has passed. If you would like to be included, please notify her daughter at bethcooney61@gmail.com.