Julia "Judy" Whitelock Bowhay

June 22, 1934 ~ February 18, 2019

Monterey

Judy, a resident of Monterey's Montereggio neighborhood, died in the home she loved for fifty-seven years surrounded by her children and her beloved caregiver of twelve years, Mamakoula Hemo. Born in Los Angeles to Linus Joseph Garcia and Julia Whitelock Garcia, Judy grew up in Palos Verdes, with three adoring younger brothers.

She had a wonderful childhood full of beach trips and shell collecting, dogs, bunnies and chickens and enjoyed being a social butterfly in high school. She attended UCSB as a Home EC major where she met her husband, Brooks, who eventually led her back to the town he loved. She

used to say that every time she drove over Carmel Hill and saw Monterey Bay she would get tears in her eyes because she felt so lucky to live here.

Judy was an amazing seamstress, cook and entertainer. During her thirty plus years of volunteering at CHOMP she made countless beautiful teddy bears to raise money in the hospital gift shop. She also made a beautiful Raggedy Ann or Andy doll for every new baby in the family as well as beautiful clothing for herself, her children and her grandchildren.

Everyone was always welcome at Judy's table and, no matter how many were invited, there was always room for more. She made entertaining look so easy. The family would pack up on Memorial Day and spend the summers in Big Sur where they were always joined by multiple cousins who loved going to Aunt Judy's. She provided her children with the idyllic childhood that she and her cousins experienced. Judy had many wonderful friends and neighbors over the years and cherished those lifelong friendships.

Judy's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (with one more on the way) have all stayed close by and adore her. She also has many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Judy and have been known to say that she always had room on her lap for them and a story to read.

Judy was predeceased by her husband, Brooks Bowhay, and her brother, Joe Garcia. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Doug) Petrick of Carmel, Mike (Marcia) Bowhay of Poulsbo, WA and Jenny Bowhay of San Francisco; her grandchildren, Tim (Kelly) Petrick, Katie (Joey) Camacho and Brooke Bowhay; her great-grandchildren, Everly and Henry Petrick; her brothers, Phil (Debbie) Garcia of Los Alamitos, CA and Richard (Julie) of Lincoln, CA; her brothers-in-law, Phil Bowhay, Mike (Alice) Bowhay and Tom (Laurie) Bowhay and her sister-in- law, Shirley (Frank) McCarthy.

Judy will be remembered at The Little Chapel by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove on March 23rd at 1 o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the organization which helped us for two years, VNA and Hospice, PO Box 2480, Monterey, 93942. To sign Judy's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.

Judy fought a long hard battle and as she would have said, "Julia, you've outdone yourself again"!





